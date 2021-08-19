UrduPoint.com

UAE Provides Ongoing Support To Humanitarian Efforts In Afghanistan In Spirit Of International Solidarity

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 19th August 2021 | 07:15 PM

UAE provides ongoing support to humanitarian efforts in Afghanistan in spirit of international solidarity

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Aug, 2021) The United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has confirmed that it has facilitated the evacuation of foreign nationals from Afghanistan prior to and during the ongoing situation.

As part of its ongoing support on humanitarian grounds, the UAE has worked with its international partners to contribute to global relief efforts in Afghanistan.

Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for International Development Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, emphasised that the focus of the UAE in recent days has been to facilitate the efforts of a range of nations and non-governmental organisations to safely evacuate their officials and support staff, including some Afghan nationals, through UAE airports and on to their final destinations.

"The UAE is a committed and steadfast member of the international community and is exerting significant effort to safeguard those in need. The ongoing support provided by the UAE is evidence of our commitment to strengthening international cooperation, particularly in times of crisis," Al Shamsi noted.

"Guided by our principled support for peaceful, multilateral solutions, the UAE is also working with its international partners to advance efforts to achieve the aspirations of the Afghan people for peace, development, and stability," he added.

Moreover, Al Shamsi noted that the UAE continues to closely follow developments in Afghanistan and joins in the international community’s call for a peaceful resolution that meets the hopes and aspirations of the Afghan people.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Resolution UAE United Arab Emirates From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, French President discuss bilate ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, French President discuss bilateral relations, regional develo ..

33 minutes ago
 UAE a leader in supporting frontline defenders: Za ..

UAE a leader in supporting frontline defenders: Zaki Nusseibeh

1 hour ago
 59,727 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

59,727 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

2 hours ago
 World Government Summit: Building resilience of ci ..

World Government Summit: Building resilience of cities develops their readiness ..

2 hours ago
 Human costs of climate change surpass wars, confli ..

Human costs of climate change surpass wars, conflicts: TBHF Director

3 hours ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia with booby-trapped drone

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.