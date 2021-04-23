UAE provides over 10 million COVID-19 vaccine doses

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Apr, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) today announced that the UAE has provided over 10 million coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine doses since the launch of the "National COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign."

The announcement underscores the success of the campaign, which aims to achieve herd immunity and ensure recovery from the pandemic. It also highlights the confidence in the safety and efficiency of the vaccines provided for free by the country to the entire community.

Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, said that this achievement is the outcome of the vision and directives of the country’s leadership and the significant efforts of the health sector and all front-line defenders to protect the community's health and safety.

The campaign is continuing around the country, he added while highlighting the community’s awareness of the importance of receiving the vaccine, which will ensure recovery from the pandemic.

The four types of vaccines are being distributed for free to all segments of the community and in all areas of the country, and they are safe and highly efficient, he further added.

Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Chairman of the National COVID-19 Crisis Recovery Management and Governance Committee, commended the achievement of bypassing 10 million vaccine doses, stressing that the UAE, due to the vision and directives of its leadership and the cooperation of its institutions, is steadily advancing towards recovery.

The country is keen to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to all eligible categories of people, he added, noting that the cooperation of all members of the community and their support for the national efforts helped the campaign achieve its goals and reach acquired immunity.

Obaid Rashid Hassan Al Shamsi, Director-General, National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA), said that distributing over 10 million vaccine doses is a key achievement that will help the campaign realise its objectives.

The campaign’s success is the outcome of the vision of the country’s leadership, which is keen to facilitate the provision of the vaccine to all segments of the community in record time, he added.