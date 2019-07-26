UrduPoint.com
UAE Provides Support To Fishermen In Yakhtal, Yemen

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 01:45 PM

UAE provides support to fishermen in Yakhtal, Yemen

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jul, 2019) MOCHA, YEMEN, 26th July 2019 (WAM) - The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, has continued the development projects, targeting 26,000 Yemeni fishermen, with the aim of normalising life for the people of the Red Sea Coast of Yemen.

On Thursday, the ERC distributed new fishing equipment to 200 fishermen in the city of Yakhtal in the Res Sea Coast of Yemen.

The ERC representative stated that the project is one of the many services and development projects carried out in the liberated areas of the Red Sea Coast as part of the 'Year of Tolerance'.

Local fishermen expressed their happiness at this support, which will increase their income and enhance fishing production, while valuing the UAE's ongoing efforts to develop local services sectors on the Red Sea Coast.

