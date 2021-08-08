UAE provides supportive environment to attract investors: Hotpack Global Managing Director

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Aug, 2021) An Indian investor has lauded the UAE's efforts to attract foreign investments, encourage business projects and give them all opportunities for success and growth by providing a supportive environment.

The UAE is keen on maintaining its leadership in the region in terms of infrastructure development, which makes it a regional hub to attract foreign investments and provide advantages for investors, said Abdul Jebbar P.B., Group Managing Director of Dubai-based Hotpack Global, which specialises in manufacturing and distribution of food packaging products.

In an interview with Emirates news Agency (WAM), the Indian investor and businessman said, "We have great confidence as investors in the insightful economic and political vision of the country's leadership, as most of the business sectors in the UAE show positive growth every year, while new players are also entering the market.

"Many entrepreneurs and investors locally and internationally are flocking to the Emirates to expand their business in the region and across the world."

He added that the laws enacted by the UAE will give a strong incentive to national and foreign investors to make further investments in the industrial sector.

Jebbar also applauded the country's decisions aimed at appreciating and recognising the workforce, efficient and qualified investors and innovative entrepreneurs from all over the world. He stressed that these legislations would raise the UAE's status as 'a knowledge-based economy' and place it among the most attractive destinations for skilled labour and investors.

He pointed out that the UAE has not only become one of the leading countries in many global indicators, it also attracts all those interested in creativity and excellence, and a distinguished lifestyle of openness and tolerance.

Jebbar lauded the attractive features of the free zones in the country such as low rents, uninterrupted electricity and water supply, prominent sites located near the ports, efficient communications infrastructure and services, advanced roads, means of transportation through land and sea, services for workers in those areas, and other administrative and technical facilities.

"The secret of my success is the UAE – the land of opportunities, goodness, giving and tolerance. The country facilitates the investment process and contributes to preparing a supportive environment for all entrepreneurs, companies and investors to achieve greater ambitions and successes for people of all nationalities," he noted.

Founded in 1995, Hotpack Global has a presence in 25 locations across the middle East, UK and a chain of a network in other Gulf and African countries.

Hotpack provides complete disposable food packaging solutions to food sector and household consumers, by supplying over 3,000 products, such as disposable paper cups, food storage bags, plastic plates, trays, clear containers, plastic cups, straws, microwave containers, food containers, baking products, foam products, aluminum products, paper products, tissues and hygiene products.