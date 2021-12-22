UAE provides urgent aid to flood affected people in Malaysia

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Dec, 2021) The United Arab Emirates has provided urgent humanitarian aid to those affected by the floods that swept different states of Malaysia.

The move is in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and the follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC).

The aid includes medical and food supplies, and shelter building materials, in the first phase of the aid programme implemented by ERC. The authority is all set to carry out the directives of the wise leadership, and to expedite the provision of assistance to flood victims.

An ERC delegation will arrive in Malaysia to oversee relief operations and deliver the humanitarian needs to the most affected areas.

Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, ERC's Secretary-General, affirmed that the wise leadership is always keen to enhance the UAE's humanitarian and development role regionally and globally, and to provide assistance to the underprivileged and those affected by various disasters.

Al Falahi explained that the UAE aid programme to Malaysia is being prepared, based on field reports and humanitarian appeals, taking into account urgent needs at the current stage.

He pointed out that the programme includes several stages based on developments in the humanitarian field situation, explaining that "the first phase will focus on shelter, food and health requirements, and then other stages will follow."

The recent heavy rains in Malaysia caused floods that displaced nearly 63,000 people and damaged infrastructure and public utilities, 33 districts in eight states were affected by these floods.