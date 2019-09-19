UrduPoint.com
UAE Provides Urgent Aid To Survivors Of Houthis Artillery Shelling In Yemen

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 04:30 PM

HODEIDAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Sep, 2019) The UAE, represented by its humanitarian arm, the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, provided urgent shelter and food aid to Yemenis survived by Houthi militias artillery shelling in southern Hodeidah, west of Yemen.

The ERC’s representative in Yemen’s Red Sea Coast said, "The ERC received calls from relevant authorities in At Tuhayta district to rescue 23 families in Al Mateena, following a bomb attack by the Houthi militias that killed nine people and injured 11, mostly women and children.

They also burnt their houses."

He added that the ERC immediately responded to the call by providing shelter tents to the survivors along with food and water. He pointed out that the ERC will continue its humanitarian efforts as part of the UAE’s support for needy families.

Families that benefitted from the aid expressed their happiness and praised the UAE’s humanitarian role in Yemen.

