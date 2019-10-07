UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Provides Urgent Aid To Yemen's Flood-stricken Areas

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 12:00 PM

UAE provides urgent aid to Yemen's flood-stricken areas

HODEIDAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Oct, 2019) The UAE has provided emergency shelter and food assistance to those affected by floods south of Hodeidah, west of Yemen, and to displaced people in Yemen's Red Sea Coast.

The Emirates Red Crescent responded to calls for help from local authorities and citizens whose houses were destroyed by heavy rains in villages west of Ad Durayhimi district.

The assistance included food baskets and tents which are being used as temporary housing by families unable to afford the reconstruction of their houses.

Related Topics

Yemen UAE From Rains Housing

Recent Stories

#SabSeBara Smartphone, Infinix Hot 8 with 5000mAh ..

4 minutes ago

Photography Powerhouse OPPO Reno2 Series Set to Re ..

17 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 7 October 2019

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

UAE hosts 36th session of the Arab Ministerial Cou ..

13 hours ago

Lebanon&#039;s PM Hariri arrives in UAE

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.