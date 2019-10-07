(@imziishan)

HODEIDAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Oct, 2019) The UAE has provided emergency shelter and food assistance to those affected by floods south of Hodeidah, west of Yemen, and to displaced people in Yemen's Red Sea Coast.

The Emirates Red Crescent responded to calls for help from local authorities and citizens whose houses were destroyed by heavy rains in villages west of Ad Durayhimi district.

The assistance included food baskets and tents which are being used as temporary housing by families unable to afford the reconstruction of their houses.