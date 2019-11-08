UAE provides urgent food aid, medicines to families in Al Mocha, Yemen

(@imziishan)

AL MOCHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Nov, 2019) The UAE, through its humanitarian arm the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, has provided urgent food and medical aid to the families affected by the Houthi shelling in the city of Al Mocha in Yemen.

The ERC relief and medical teams rushed to Al Mocha in Taiz Governorate, to assist the affected families.

The Yemeni families expressed their appreciation to the UAE for its humanitarian initiatives and the swift response to the emergency.