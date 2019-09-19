UAE provides urgent refuel to Hadramaut power stations

MUKALLA, Yemen, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Sep, 2019) A UAE cargo ship carrying 12,000 metric tonnes of diesel has arrived in the Yemeni port of Mukalla, Hadramaut, to fuel engine generators at power stations that nearly stopped operating after running out of fuel.

The ERC Representative in Hadramaut, Humaid Rashid Al Shamsi said that the ship is the first of a series of ships scheduled to arrive at the port in the near future to help maintain local energy needs. The UAE is committed to humanitarian efforts to improve quality of life in Yemen, he added.

With the support of the UAE, power stations in Hadramaut will be maintained and power outages limited, said Major General Faraj Salmeen Al Bahsani, the Governor of Hadramaut, adding that the power plants were about to halt operations if not for the UAE's rapid response.

The gesture was per the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces; with the follow up of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent.