UAE Provides US$5.59 Billion In Foreign Assistance To Yemen

Sumaira FH 16 minutes ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 05:15 PM

UAE provides US$5.59 billion in foreign assistance to Yemen

The UAE provided US$5.59 billion in foreign assistance to Yemen between April 2015 and June 2019, which was used to help rebuild various sectors in the country, including vital infrastructure and to restore health and social services

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jul, 2019) The UAE provided US$5.59 billion in foreign assistance to Yemen between April 2015 and June 2019, which was used to help rebuild various sectors in the country, including vital infrastructure and to restore health and social services.

In data obtained by the Emirates news Agency from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, a breakdown of the aid shows that 66 percent of the amount went towards development ventures and 34 percent to humanitarian relief. The breakdown includes 15 percent towards commodity aid, nine percent for energy generation and supply, 53 percent for general programme assistance, 11 percent towards health services, four percent to government and civil society, and three percent for social services.

The data also revealed that much of the assistance was channeled through international organisations such as the WFP, the UNICEF, the WHO, the UNHCR and the ICRC.

The donations reached 22 Yemeni governorates, including Al Hodeidah, Taiz, Aden and Hadramaut, and assisted 17.2 million Yemenis, 11.2 million children and 3.3 million women. The funds also helped 11.4 million Yemenis find access to healthcare, 16.3 million people receive food, and 1.8 million boys and girls get an education. The money also saw the rehabilitation of three airports and three seaports in Aden, Al Mukalla and Socotra.

