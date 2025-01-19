UAE Provides Winter Aid To 12,500 Displaced People In Gaza
Faizan Hashmi Published January 19, 2025 | 10:30 AM
GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jan, 2025) The United Arab Emirates concluded on Saturday a major campaign to distribute winter clothing to residents of southern Gaza shelter camps as part of "Operation Chivalrous Knight 3", the largest relief initiative in Gaza.
The campaign, which commenced on Saturday morning, targeted the largest gathering of displaced Palestinians in southern Gaza near Al-Aqsa University in Khan Yunis, benefiting 12,500 people.
Hamad Al Neyadi, Head of the UAE Relief Mission, stated that the UAE, under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, continues to provide food, medicine, and shelter tents to support Gaza's residents, alleviate their suffering, and address their essential needs.
Al Neyadi added that the next phase will involve implementing vital repairs to water lines and sewage networks, in addition to supporting bakeries and soup kitchens to ensure food security for displaced individuals and those returning to their homes.
