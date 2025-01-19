Open Menu

UAE Provides Winter Aid To 12,500 Displaced People In Gaza

Faizan Hashmi Published January 19, 2025 | 10:30 AM

UAE provides winter aid to 12,500 displaced people in Gaza

GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jan, 2025) The United Arab Emirates concluded on Saturday a major campaign to distribute winter clothing to residents of southern Gaza shelter camps as part of "Operation Chivalrous Knight 3", the largest relief initiative in Gaza.

The campaign, which commenced on Saturday morning, targeted the largest gathering of displaced Palestinians in southern Gaza near Al-Aqsa University in Khan Yunis, benefiting 12,500 people.

Hamad Al Neyadi, Head of the UAE Relief Mission, stated that the UAE, under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, continues to provide food, medicine, and shelter tents to support Gaza's residents, alleviate their suffering, and address their essential needs.

Al Neyadi added that the next phase will involve implementing vital repairs to water lines and sewage networks, in addition to supporting bakeries and soup kitchens to ensure food security for displaced individuals and those returning to their homes.

Related Topics

Water Gaza UAE United Arab Emirates

Recent Stories

UAE provides winter aid to 12,500 displaced people ..

UAE provides winter aid to 12,500 displaced people in Gaza

5 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 January 2025

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 January 2025

2 hours ago
 Egypt says 600 aid trucks to enter Gaza daily

Egypt says 600 aid trucks to enter Gaza daily

8 hours ago
 UN Chief urges Israel to entirely withdraw from Le ..

UN Chief urges Israel to entirely withdraw from Lebanese territory by deadline o ..

10 hours ago
 UAE model for global giving, says US orthopedic su ..

UAE model for global giving, says US orthopedic surgeon

11 hours ago
Abdullah bin Zayed, Blinken discuss bilateral stra ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Blinken discuss bilateral strategic relations over phone

11 hours ago
 Israel to release over 1,890 Palestinian prisoners ..

Israel to release over 1,890 Palestinian prisoners in first phase of Gaza ceasef ..

12 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed approves results of 2024 Dubai ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves results of 2024 Dubai Government Customer and Emplo ..

14 hours ago
 Man involved in attack on Saif Ali Khan arrested

Man involved in attack on Saif Ali Khan arrested

15 hours ago
 EU welcomes Gaza ceasefire agreement

EU welcomes Gaza ceasefire agreement

16 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed attends UOS’s Fall 2024 Graduat ..

Sultan bin Ahmed attends UOS’s Fall 2024 Graduation Ceremony

17 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East