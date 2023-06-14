UAE Public Joint-stock Companies' Capital Reaches AED702 Billion By End Of 2022

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jun, 2023) ABU DHABI, 14th June, 2023 (WAM) – The Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) has released its annual report for 2022, revealing that the total capital of public joint-stock companies (PJSCs) registered with the SCA reached AED702 billion.

Of this, AED393 billion was for government companies and AED309 billion was for non-governmental companies.

The services sector accounted for the largest share of the total capital of registered PJSCs, with AED209.8 billion. This was followed by the investment and financial services sector (AED165.9 billion), energy (AED129.5 billion), banks (AED77.7 billion), real estate (AED33.4 billion), and transportation (AED32.4 billion).

The industrial sector had a smaller share of the total capital of registered PJSCs, with AED24.5 billion. Communications, insurance, and consumer goods each had a share of AED15.6 billion, AED7.9 billion, and AED4.9 billion, respectively.

Abu Dhabi had the largest share of the total capital of registered PJSCs, with AED521 billion.

Dubai followed with AED89 billion.

Of the total capital of registered PJSCs, AED380.6 billion was for unlisted companies and AED321.3 billion was for listed companies. Of the listed companies, AED227.03 billion were listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and AED94.2 billion were listed on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM).

The report also showed that there were 188 local public shareholding companies registered with the SCA. Of these, 69 were unlisted and 119 were listed. Of the listed companies, 67 were listed on the ADX and 52 were listed on the DFM.

In addition, the report showed that there were 211 local and foreign companies whose securities were registered for the purpose of listing with the SCA. Of these, 66 companies had their securities listed on the ADX and 52 companies had their securities listed on the DFM.

Overall, the report shows that the UAE's capital markets are strong and growing. The number of PJSCs registered with the SCA is increasing, and the total capital of these companies is also increasing.