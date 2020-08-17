UAE Public Prosecution calls on individuals to foster legal culture and knowledge

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Aug, 2020) The Federal Public Prosecution has called on individuals to enrich their knowledge and culture of laws and regulations, to recognise their rights, duties and avoid committing any violations.

"An individual's knowledge of laws and regulations deepens the concept of positive citizenship, and makes him/her an active contributor to maintaining the security and stability of society at all levels, thanks to their commitment to various legal systems and legislations applied in the country," the Public Prosecution said.

Through a video clip published on its social media platforms, the UAE’s Public Prosecution warned the public that ignorance of the law is no excuse for breaking it.

"Every individual in society should have sufficient knowledge of the legal culture to know his rights and duties."

Being aware of laws and regulations helps people abide by laws and avoid any actions that make them vulnerable to legal accountability. It also helps protect them against exploitation, loss of rights and abuse by others. Individuals can enrich their legal knowledge by being well-informed about the latest legislative developments, especially concerning his field of work, it said.