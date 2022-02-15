UAE Public Prosecution explains penalties for falsifying electronic document

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Feb, 2022) The UAE Public Prosecution (PP) explained today, through a post on its social media accounts, the penalties for falsifying an electronic document.

According to Article 14 of the Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2021 on Combatting Rumors and Cybercrimes, "whoever falsifies any of the electronic documents of the Federal or Local Government, or federal or local public authorities or organisations" shall be sentenced to temporary imprisonment and/or a fine ranging between AED150,000 and AED750,000.

In the case of falsification of documents of any entity not stated above, penalty shall be detention and/or a fine ranging between AED100,000 and AED300,000.

Moreover, "whoever knowingly uses the falsified electronic document" shall be sentenced to the penalty prescribed for offence of falsification.

This post is a part of the Public Prosecution's continuous efforts to enhance legal culture among members of the community and increase their awareness about the latest legislations in the country.