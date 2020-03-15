UAE Public Prosecution urges public to use smart services

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Mar, 2020) The UAE's Public Prosecution has urged customers to use its smart services to protect the health of customers and employees, in line the preventive measures taken by national authorities and institutions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19.

The judicial body noted in a statement that it has improved its smart services available on its website, as well as its smart application, adding that customers do not need to go to customer happiness centres.

It went on to add that raising public awareness is the first line of defence to protect the UAE community.