UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Public Prosecution Warns Against Forging, Counterfeiting Currency

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 06:00 PM

UAE Public Prosecution warns against forging, counterfeiting currency

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Oct, 2020) The UAE Public Prosecution has warned the public against forging currency, emphasizing that this is a crime punishable by law.

In a video clip published today on its social media platforms, the Federal Public Prosecution said that any person, who forges, counterfeits or falsifies in any way, either in person or through an intermediary, a banknote or coin in circulation in the State or in any other county, or a government security, shall be sentenced to life or temporary imprisonment and a fine not less than two hundred thousand Dirhams.

Counterfeiting of coins includes any reducing in the metal thereof or by coating with a dye in a way which makes it similar to other higher-value currency.

A coin Currency shall be considered falsified if any of its metal is diminished or if it has been coated with paint so as to make it similar to another more valuable currency, according to Article 204 of the UAE Penal Code.

The video clip comes as part of the public prosecution’s social media campaign launched to promote the legal culture among community members, enhance the public awareness on the UAE’s laws and adopt the culture of law as a way of life, thus to reducing the violations resulting from ignorance of the law.

Related Topics

Social Media UAE Fine From Government

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima honours female graduates of UAEU, Z ..

1 minute ago

Is Mehwish Hayat under fire following dance for a ..

46 minutes ago

TECNO Announces the Launch of Camon 16 Premier, a ..

59 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General sensitizes the international ..

1 hour ago

DC holds open court to listen complaints

21 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.