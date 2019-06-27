UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Purchasing Managers’ Index Up 0.4 Pc In Q1

Sumaira FH 37 minutes ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 11:45 PM

UAE Purchasing Managers’ Index up 0.4 pc in Q1

The IHS UAE Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) grew 0.4 percent to 55.1 in Q1-2019, as compared to Q4-2018, reflecting an improvement in business sentiments and the strength of the UAE economy

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jun, 2019) The IHS UAE Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) grew 0.4 percent to 55.1 in Q1-2019, as compared to Q4-2018, reflecting an improvement in business sentiments and the strength of the UAE economy.

PMI is used as an indicator of economic activity. It is a reflection of how many purchasing managers have reported better than normal business conditions in any given month.

IHS Markit is a world leader in critical information, analytics and expertise in forging solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions According to the company, UAE's PMI steadied Y.

O.Y during the first quarter of 2019 as compared to the comparable period last year.

It's noteworthy that the Emirates NBD United Arab Emirates PMI jumped to 59.4 in May 2019 from 57.6 in April. This was the third straight month of growth in non-oil private sector and the highest PMI reading since October 2014, as new order growth was at a near-record pace on the back of continued price discounting by firms, and exports rose the most in near ten-year survey history mainly as a result of trade with Saudi Arabia and Oman.

Related Topics

World Exports Business UAE Company Oman Reading Lead Price Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates April May October 2019 Market From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited First Prudential Modarba

Recent Stories

Decision on Extending OPEC+ Oil Production Deals t ..

20 minutes ago

World Situation Has Become 'More Dramatic, Explosi ..

20 minutes ago

Putin Says Avoids Making Assessments of Trump's De ..

21 minutes ago

Putin Says Started Thinking About Future Successor ..

32 minutes ago

Macron Plans to Hold Normandy Format Summit in Nea ..

32 minutes ago

Russia Expects Breakthrough Soon in Launching Syri ..

32 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.