UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Qualify For 2020 AFC U-16 Championship In Bahrain

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 13 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 12:45 AM

UAE qualify for 2020 AFC U-16 Championship in Bahrain

UAE qualified for the 2020 AFC U-16 Championship in Bahrain after topping its Group F qualifiers here following three successive wins against Iraq, the hosts, Kyrgyzstan, and finally Lebanon yesterday

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2019) UAE qualified for the 2020 AFC U-16 Championship in Bahrain after topping its Group F qualifiers here following three successive wins against Iraq, the hosts, Kyrgyzstan, and finally Lebanon yesterday.

A total of 16 teams will play in the final tournament, including Bahrain who qualified automatically as hosts.

The qualified teams are: Tajikistan, India, Iran, Saudi Arabia, UAE, China, Australia, N. Korea, Japan., S. Korea, Qatar, Yemen, Indonesia, Uzbekistan, Oman in addition to Bahrain.

Related Topics

India Australia Iran China Yemen Iraq UAE Oman Qatar Uzbekistan Indonesia Bahrain Tajikistan Japan Saudi Arabia Kyrgyzstan Lebanon 2020

Recent Stories

Rise in Industrial usage of CNG is increasingly la ..

29 seconds ago

Ultra-running legend Kouros to grace Al Marmoom Ul ..

35 seconds ago

No need for Google to apply 'right to be forgotten ..

9 minutes ago

Russia Registers 33 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

10 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks snap six-day losing run 24 Septem ..

12 minutes ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.