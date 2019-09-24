UAE qualify for 2020 AFC U-16 Championship in Bahrain

(@imziishan)

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2019) UAE qualified for the 2020 AFC U-16 Championship in Bahrain after topping its Group F qualifiers here following three successive wins against Iraq, the hosts, Kyrgyzstan, and finally Lebanon yesterday.

A total of 16 teams will play in the final tournament, including Bahrain who qualified automatically as hosts.

The qualified teams are: Tajikistan, India, Iran, Saudi Arabia, UAE, China, Australia, N. Korea, Japan., S. Korea, Qatar, Yemen, Indonesia, Uzbekistan, Oman in addition to Bahrain.