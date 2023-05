JEDDAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th May, 2023) The UAE qualified for the second edition of the ANOC World Beach Games, which will take place in Bali, Indonesia, on 5-12 August 2023.

This came after the Emiratis defeated their Saudi counterparts 5-4 in the World Beach Games Qualifiers, hosted by Jeddah.

The UAE will meet Iran in the final after the latter defeated Japan 4-3.