UAE Radiation Protection Week gather national, international experts to discuss global Radiation Protection System

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Mar, 2023) ABU DHABI, 14th March, 2023 (WAM) – The Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) and the International Commission on Radiological Protection (ICRP) are jointly organising the second UAE Radiation Protection Week in Abu Dhabi from March 13 to 16, 2023. The event will bring together national and international experts to discuss the current status of the international Radiation Protection System and its review process, as well as the challenges related to the nuclear industry, environment, veterinary medicine, and space.

The event will also provide recommendations for better protection of people and ecosystems. More than 150 participants from various entities specialising in radiation protection are expected to attend, including over 20 speakers from 15 countries. This event provides a valuable opportunity for experts in the field to share knowledge and collaborate on solutions for enhanced radiation protection.

Christer Viktorsson, Director-General of the UAE’s FANR, said, “We are delighted to host the second edition of the UAE Radiation Protection Week in collaboration with ICRP. The UAE Radiation Protection Week is an important platform where national and international experts gather to discuss the current trends and challenges facing the sector and propose solutions to further strengthen the international radiation protection system. We look forward to organizing this event on a regular basis to ensure such contributions are used for the protection of the people and the environment alike.”

Christopher Clement, Scientific Secretary and CEO of the ICRP, said “It is a pleasure to continue our long-standing collaboration with FANR by co-organising the second UAE Radiation Protection week, held during the 10th anniversary year of our International Symposium on the System of Radiological Protection held in Abu Dhabi in 2013, and five years after the first, jointly-organised, UAE Radiation Protection Week.

This is an excellent and timely opportunity to discuss current international efforts to improve radiological protection world-wide, and in particular to hear the views of experts in the UAE, GCC, and beyond on work needed to ensure the protection of patients, workers, the public and the environment.”

The four-day UAE Radiation Protection Week will feature a dedicated theme for each day. On day one, experts will discuss "Radiation Protection and Nuclear Power Plant" and showcase the milestones achieved during the operation of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant, as well as plans for nuclear power in other countries like Saudi Arabia and China.

Day two will focus on "Review of the ICRP Radiation Protection System." The International Commission on Radiological Protection (ICRP) General Recommendations, last issued in 2007, aim to protect people and the environment from the harmful effects of ionizing radiation. As the UAE Nuclear Regulator, FANR will play a key role in ensuring that ICRP's recommendations are properly adopted in the UAE.

Day three, titled "Radiation Protection and Veterinary Medicine," will cover novel themes for the Radiation Protection Community, including the framework for the general protection of plants, animals, and ecosystems, the protection of individual veterinary patients, and the ethical foundations of the Radiation Protection System.

Finally, day four, titled "Radiation Protection and Space," will explore the complexity of radiation fields and dose calculations in space and showcase the space programs of NASA and the UAE Space Agency, highlighting the fascinating aspect of human exploration of outer space.