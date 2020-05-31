UrduPoint.com
UAE rain enhancement programme publishes 40 research articles since launch

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st May, 2020) The UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Science, UAEREP, announced on Sunday that its awardees have published, to date, 40 scientific articles in 18 peer reviewed Q1 international scientific journals.

These journals include the American Meteorological Society’s Journal of Atmospheric Sciences and Journal of Climate, the American Geophysical Union’s Journal of Geophysical Research, the American Chemical Society’s Journal of Physical Chemistry, the European Geophysical Union’s Journal of Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics, the Quarterly Journal of the Royal Meteorological Society, and the Journal of Atmospheric Research.

Commenting on the announcement, UAEREP Director Alya Al Mazroui said, "We are proud of the outstanding research output produced to date by programme awardees. In addition to enhancing UAEREP’s status as an international resource hub to assist researchers in this important scientific field, these articles have become vital scientific references in the field of rain enhancement research worldwide."

"At UAEREP," she added, "we work closely with our scientists and researchers to transfer the theoretical knowledge contained in these articles into application through providing them with state-of-the-art technologies and facilities necessary for conducting field experiments.

This helps the awardees maximise the impact of their research effort in finding sustainable solutions to global water-stress issues as well as supporting the future development of rain enhancement science."

Published over the programme’s three cycles, the awardee articles tackled a wide range of topics such as ‘Enhanced Ice Nucleation and Growth by Porous Composite of RGO and Hydrophilic Silica Nanoparticles’, ‘Assessment of Seasonal Cloud Properties in the United Arab Emirates and Adjoining Regions from Geostationary Satellite Data’, and ‘Investigating the Feasibility of Artificial Convective Cloud Creation’, among others.

In publishing these studies, the programme awardees have made significant contributions towards bridging the existing knowledge gap and aiding the quest for improved water security through strengthening research frameworks for international and regional research collaboration.

