UAE rain enhancement programme to publish updated solicitation document in June

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Apr, 2020) The UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Science, UAEREP, today announced that it is set to publish the updated solicitation document on the programme's future research areas in June 2020.

The move comes as part of UAEREP's preparation for the official opening of its fourth cycle proposal submissions in early 2021.

A team of prominent international experts and scientists in atmospheric research and technologies is currently finalising the solicitation document, which will specify potential research areas to be focused by programme’s future research proposals, the organisation said in a statement. "This will enable the programme to bridge the existing knowledge gaps and identify new approaches and techniques in rain enhancement science," it added.

Dr. Abdulla Al Mandous, Director of the National Centre of Meteorology, NCM, and President of the Regional Association II (Asia) of the World Meteorological Organisation, WMO, said, "At a time the world is going through a period of enormous developments that require a collective action, UAEREP continues its engagement with leading researchers and scholars from across the globe through utilising the latest remote communication tools as the current circumstances prevent us from holding direct meetings.

"Our aim is to support innovative research projects in rain enhancement science, target new research areas, and reinforce the programme’s status as a regional research hub for promoting this scientific domain and ensuring global water security.

"

For her part, Alya Al Mazroui, Director of the UAE Research Programme said, "In addition to enhancing the quality of project proposals, such efforts will allow us to promote innovation and target new research areas not covered by previous research. This will increase the role of precipitation in augmenting groundwater resources and reducing water scarcity, especially in arid and semi-arid regions."

Al Mazroui added, "As part of our preparations for the launch of programme’s fourth cycle, we are utilising the latest visual and audio communication tools to increase engagement with relevant research and academic institutions locally, regionally and internationally."

UAEREP plays a pivotal role in promoting global conversation on rain enhancement science to tackle issues related to water security and sustainability.

To achieve its goal, the programme works closely with global scientific community, build partnerships with relevant research institutions, and contribute to expanding the existing knowledge base and building new capabilities in rain enhancement. It also supports efforts to re-orient scientific research towards finding alternative solutions to complement conventional water resources in order to ensue water sustainability.