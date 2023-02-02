UrduPoint.com

UAE Raises Base Rate By 25 Basis Points

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 02, 2023 | 01:00 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Feb, 2023) The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) has decided to raise the Base Rate applicable to the Overnight Deposit Facility (ODF) by 25 basis points – from 4.4% to 4.65%, effective from Thursday, 02 February 2023.

This decision was taken following the US Federal Reserve Board’s announcement on
01 February 2023 to increase the Interest on Reserve Balances (IORB) by 25 basis points.

The CBUAE also has decided to maintain the rate applicable to borrowing short-term liquidity from the CBUAE through all standing credit facilities at 50 basis points above the Base Rate.

The Base Rate, which is anchored to the US Federal Reserve’s IORB, signals the general stance of the CBUAE’s monetary policy. It also provides an effective interest rate floor for overnight money market rates.

