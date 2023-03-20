UrduPoint.com

UAE Ramadan Moon-sighting Committee To Meet Tuesday

Faizan Hashmi Published March 20, 2023 | 05:00 PM

UAE Ramadan moon-sighting committee to meet Tuesday

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Mar, 2023) ABU DHABI, 20th March, 2023 (WAM) – The UAE moon-sighting committee is scheduled to convene on Tuesday, March 21st (29th Sha'ban), following the Maghreb prayer at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to determine the commencement of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Presided over by Abdullah Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice, the meeting will be attended by several high-ranking officials.

The Shariah courts across the country will monitor and notify the committee of any sightings, while the Lunar Calendar Committee at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department will continue to gather evidence and report its findings to the Moon-Sighting Committee.

More Stories From Middle East

