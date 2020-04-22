UrduPoint.com
UAE Ramadan Moon-sighting Committee To Meet Thursday

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 12:45 PM

UAE Ramadan moon-sighting committee to meet Thursday

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Apr, 2020) The Ramadan moon-sighting committee will meet virtually on Thursday after Maghreb prayer under the chairmanship of Sultan bin Saeed Al Badi Al Dhaheri, Minister of Justice.

The Sharia courts across the country will follow up and inform the committee of any sightings, while the Lunar Calendar Committee at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department will continue collecting evidence and informing the Moon-Sighting Committee with the findings.

