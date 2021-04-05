UrduPoint.com
UAE Ranked In Top 20 In 8 Indexes Related To Climate Change, Environment: FCSC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 11:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Apr, 2021) Statistics from the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre (FCSC) revealed that the UAE was ranked among the top 20 countries in eight global competitiveness indexes related to climate change and the environment in 2020.

The FCSC’s figures also highlighted the fact that the UAE was ranked first in the "Environmental Laws Index" in the IMD World Competitiveness Yearbook, and first globally in the "Satisfaction about Environment Protection Efforts Index" in the Legatum Prosperity Report.

The statistics also pointed out that the UAE has continued reinforcing its stature in global competitiveness in the area of climate change and the environment in 2020, as it was ranked ninth in "Pollution Problems Index," 16th in "Forests Space Growth Index," and 17th in the "Sustainable Development Index" in the 2020 World Competitiveness Yearbook.

The country also ranked 15th in the "Reduction of Ocean Water Pollution Index" and 16th in the "Decrease of Flood Discharge Index" in the Legatum Prosperity Report, as well as 20th in "Ocean Health Index" in the "Sustainable Development Goals Index" issued by Bertelsmann Stiftung and the Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN).

These outcomes confirm the UAE’s successful efforts and its global leadership in protecting the environment and ensuring the sustainability of its national resources and biodiversity, as well as its role in supporting the international efforts to address climate change.

The national agenda of the UAE Vision 2021 aims to create a sustainable environment in terms of air quality and water resources preservation while increasing dependency on clean energy and achieving green development.

