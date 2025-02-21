UAE ranked leading global humanitarian aid provider: Hamdan Al Mazrouei

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2025) Dr. Hamdan Musallam Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the board of Directors of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), emphasised that the UAE has been ranked globally as the leading country in providing humanitarian aid. This ranking is based on specialised international reports that closely monitor the performance of countries in humanitarian work.

In statements to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Al Mazrouei stated that the UAE contributed more than 40% of international aid during the Gaza crisis. This reflects the nation’s strong commitment to supporting countries in times of crisis.

He emphasised the importance of the UAE’s diplomatic relations with various nations and global humanitarian institutions. Under the leadership of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), the organisation aims to enhance its role in delivering aid efficiently, effectively, and promptly through these relationships.

Dr. Al Mazrouei added that these efforts align with the vision of the country’s wise leadership. He pointed to the recently held Humanitarian Partnerships Forum, organised by the ERC, as an initiative to explore ways to strengthen partnerships with local and international institutions.

These include entities under the UN framework and official bodies within the UAE, such as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which plays a crucial role in coordinating humanitarian efforts.

He stressed the necessity of effective coordination between local and international institutions to provide humanitarian assistance to those in need, whether in Gaza or any other crisis-affected region. The UAE's humanitarian outreach spans more than 115 countries worldwide, underscoring the importance of enhanced collaboration and coordination among various entities.

In conclusion, ERC's Chairman of the Board of Directors extended thanks and appreciation to all parties collaborating with the Emirates Red Crescent.

He also reaffirmed the philanthropic organisation's commitment to fulfilling the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and to continuing the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who laid the foundation for humanitarian and charitable efforts in the country.