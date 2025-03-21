Open Menu

UAE Ranked Top In Arab World, 21st Globally In World Happiness Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 21, 2025 | 10:45 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Mar, 2025) WASHINGTON, 21st March, 2025 (WAM) – The UAE has secured 21st place in the 2025 World Happiness Report, surpassing the UK, US, and France, and leading Arab Region.

This annual survey, compiled by Gallup, ranks 147 nations based on life satisfaction from 2022-2024. Finland retains its top spot for the eighth consecutive year, while Mexico and Costa Rica enter the top 10, with the US ranking 24th.

Kuwait ranked 30th globally and second in the Arab world, followed by Saudi Arabia at 32nd globally and third in the Arab world; Oman at 52nd globally and fourth in the Arab world; Bahrain at 59th globally and fifth in the Arab world; Libya at 79th globally and sixth in the Arab world; then Algeria at 84th globally and seventh in the Arab world; Iraq at 101st globally and eighth in the Arab world; and the Palestinian Territories at 108th globally and ninth in the Arab world

The report assesses national happiness levels based on key indicators including: GDP per capita, social support, healthy life expectancy, freedom to make life choices, perceptions of corruption, and generosity.

