UAE ranks 10th globally in Global Soft Power Index 2025

The UAE has secured 10th place globally in the Global Soft Power Index 2025. The UAE's Nation Brand also witnessed a significant increase in its value from $ trillion to 1.223 trillion Dollars in 2025.

The Global Soft Power Index, published by Brand Finance, evaluates 193 countries based on insights from 173,000 business leaders, policymakers, and civil society figures, making it one of the most comprehensive assessments of national influence and perception.

The UAE was among the top 10 globally in key categories, ranking 4th in “Future Growth Potential”, 4th in “Generous”, 7th in “A strong and stable economy”, 8th in “Influence”, 9th in “International Relations”, 9th in “Influential in diplomatic circles”, 9th “Advanced technology and innovation”, 10th in Investment in Space Exploration, and 10th in “Affairs I follow closely”.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, affirmed that under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the country has solidified its role as a trusted global partner in fostering development and stability.

His Highness stated, "The United Arab Emirates has reinforced its position among the world’s most influential nations, ranking 10th globally in the 2025 Global Soft Power Index, announced today in London. The index, which assessed 193 countries and gathered insights from 173,000 participants, also placed the UAE 8th in “Influence” and 9th in “Influential in diplomatic circles”, reflecting its expanding leadership and impact on global affairs.

His Highness added, " The UAE's Nation Brand also witnessed a significant increase in its value from $ trillion to 1.223 trillion dollars in 2025, a clear measure of the country’s increasing global standing and influence across economic, diplomatic, and cultural sectors.

Under the leadership of Mohamed bin Zayed, the UAE continues to strengthen its international presence, earning unprecedented levels of global trust. With a development model that drives progress and fosters cooperation, the nation stands as a catalyst for innovation, stability, and long-term prosperity".

The Global Soft Power Index 2025 was announced at the Global Soft Power Summit, bringing together leading policymakers, business executives, and global influencers. The index, published by Brand Finance, is one of the most respected international rankings measuring national influence based on key factors such as economy, diplomacy, innovation, and social stability, covering 193 nations with insights from 173,000 professionals in business, policymaking, and civil society.

The United Arab Emirates has cemented its position as a global leader, achieving remarkable rankings across various indices that reflect its dynamic progress and influence.

The UAE ranked 2nd globally in Ease of Doing Business, a testament to its investor-friendly policies, advanced digital infrastructure, and economic adaptability. Key reforms, such as amendments to foreign ownership laws and the expansion of economic free zones, have made it a magnet for global investors and entrepreneurs. In 2024 alone, an impressive 200,000 new businesses were registered, solidifying the UAE’s reputation as a leading global business hub.

The nation also secured the 4th global rank in Future Growth Potential, underscoring its commitment to innovation, digital transformation, and expansion in high-growth sectors such as renewable energy, artificial intelligence, and advanced industries. This forward-thinking approach ensures the UAE remains at the forefront of global economic evolution.

In terms of Economic Strength and Stability, the UAE ranked 7th globally, reflecting its resilience and ability to sustain growth amidst global economic fluctuations. By diversifying its economy and reducing reliance on oil, the country has strengthened its foothold in technology, renewable energy, financial services, and tourism. In 2024, the UAE’s non-oil foreign trade surpassed AED 2.8 trillion, further reinforcing its role as a global trade powerhouse.

The UAE’s global influence is equally noteworthy, ranking 8th globally in Influence. Through strategic international partnerships, impactful humanitarian efforts, and leadership in key global forums, the nation has elevated its standing on the world stage. Additionally, it ranked 9th in International Relations, highlighting its role as a trusted partner in fostering peace, stability, and economic cooperation. The UAE’s expanding diplomatic network and active mediation initiatives further demonstrate its commitment to global stability and prosperity.

In the realm of Technology and Innovation, the UAE ranked 9th globally, positioning itself as a pioneer in digital transformation, artificial intelligence, and smart infrastructure. Its ambitions extend beyond Earth, as evidenced by its 10th global rank in Space Exploration. With significant investments in Mars and lunar missions, satellite technology, and space science education, the UAE has firmly established itself as a rising force in the global space industry.

The UAE ranked 10th globally in "Affairs I Follow Closely", a metric that captures its ability to engage and captivate global attention. Through strategic communication, world-class events, and a strong international media presence, the nation continues to inspire and influence on a global scale. Hosting landmark events such as Expo 2020 and other major summits has further reinforced its reputation as a forward-thinking, innovation-driven nation.