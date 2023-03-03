UrduPoint.com

UAE Ranks Among Top 10 Countries In Global Soft Power Index 2023

Sumaira FH Published March 03, 2023 | 12:30 AM

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Mar, 2023) The UAE, for the first time in its history, has entered the list of top ten countries in the Global Soft Power Index, which is compiled by research and analysis firm Brand Finance.

The announcement came during the annual Global Soft Power Summit, which was held in the British capital, London, in the presence of a group of global leaders and public figures, led by former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and former Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven.

The UAE has made remarkable progress in all major and sub-indicators, which reflects the distinguished position the country has reached, making it one of the most advanced countries in the world in terms of positive impact and good reputation.

On the general index, the UAE rose from the 15th rank in 2022 to the tenth rank in 2023, achieving the largest rise among the top ten countries and making it the only Arab and middle Eastern country to enter the top ten list.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, praised the UAE's recent position among the top ten global soft powers, adding that this indicates the accuracy of its development methodology and its influential economic, developmental and media role on the international arena.

Brand Finance prepared the index through a survey that included more than 110,000 people to evaluate 121 countries.

