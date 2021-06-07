UrduPoint.com
UAE Ranks Among Top 20 Countries In 13 Transport Indexes In 2020

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 07:45 PM

UAE ranks among top 20 countries in 13 transport indexes in 2020

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jun, 2021) Five organisations that specialise in gauging global competitiveness have ranked the UAE among the top 20 countries 2020 across 13 indexes related to transport, adding to the country’s track record in this sector.

The UAE has been making tireless efforts to drive its sustainable development while also preserving the environment.

The UAE Vision 2021 comprises guidelines that underscore the importance of infrastructure, to make the UAE among the world's leading countries in the transport sector, especially in terms of airports, ports and road quality.

A report by the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre showed that international organisations that ranked the UAE among the world’s leading countries in the transport sector include the World Economic Forum (WEF), the World Bank, the Legatum Institute, the Bertelsmann Stiftung Foundation and the International Institute for Management Development (IMD).

The UAE ranked second globally in the quality of air transportation index in IMD's World Competitiveness Yearbook 2020, while the World Bank’s Logistics Performance Index ranked the UAE fourth in the timeliness index, fifth in the international shipments index and 14th in the tracking and tracing index.

The Legatum Institute’s Prosperity Index ranked the UAE sixth globally in the satisfaction with public transport index, while it ranked seventh in terms of air transport infrastructure quality and 15th in land transportation efficiency in the WEF's travel and Tourism Competitiveness Report.

The Global Competitiveness Index 4.0 ranked the UAE 12th globally in the efficiency of seaport services index, while ranking 11th in the same category of the Prosperity Index.

The UAE also ranked 13th in the liner shipping connectivity index in the Global Competitiveness Report and 14th in the Prosperity Index.

