UAE Ranks Among Top 35 Countries With Largest Global Maritime Fleets

Muhammad Irfan Published January 18, 2025 | 03:45 PM

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jan, 2025) The UAE has ranked among the top 35 countries globally with the largest shipping fleets by tonnage and capacity, according to the 2024 report by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).

The report also highlighted three other Arab countries on the list: Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Qatar.

The Statistical Centre for the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC-Stat) reported that 10 Gulf container ports were ranked among the 70 most efficient ports globally in 2024, out of a total of 405 ports worldwide.

According to GCC-Stat, the Gulf commercial fleet accounted for 54.2 percent of the total Arab commercial fleet in 2023. Data further revealed that most GCC countries surpassed the Arab average in the Liner Shipping Connectivity Index, recording 100.5 in 2023. Additionally, the number of major Gulf seaports exceeded 25 in 2024.

Regarding container productivity, two Gulf ports were listed among the high-production ports with output exceeding 4 million containers, while eight ports were classified as medium-production ports, with output ranging between 0.5 million and 4 million containers.

GCC-Stat highlighted the sustainable development of infrastructure across key ports and maritime stations, establishing them as leading global logistics hubs. The centre emphasised that Gulf maritime navigation and ports play a vital strategic role as Primary hubs for global shipping companies and logistics services.

The Unified Maritime Operations Centre is among the most significant achievements of close cooperation among GCC countries. It contributes to safeguarding territorial waters and ensuring freedom of navigation, thereby bolstering security and stability in the GCC region.

