UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Ranks First Among GCC Countries In Medical Tourism

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 13th September 2020 | 08:15 PM

UAE ranks first among GCC countries in medical tourism

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Sep, 2020) The UAE ranked first among GCC countries in best medical tourism destination globally according to the US-based Medical Tourism Association.

Oman ranked second and Bahrain came in at third, while Saudi Arabia and Kuwait were placed fourth and sixth respectively.

The ranking in the index is based on a variety of factors, the Association said and added that these factors included the destination environment, patient experience, current levels of medical tourism, and the attractiveness of traditional tourism.

The value of the medical tourism market was about US$15.5 billion in 2017, and it is expected to grow to US$28 billion by the end of 2024, with a compound annual growth rate of about 8.8 percent between 2018 and 2024.

According to the International Medical travel Journal, global medical tourism spends on foreign treatment for GCC citizens amounts to more than US$2bn per year. This high level of demand has resulted in an increase in local facilities offering new options for citizens, residents and tourists alike.

Related Topics

UAE Kuwait Bahrain Saudi Arabia 2017 2018 Market Best Billion

Recent Stories

Diabetes Friends Association launches 10th edition ..

35 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber&#039;s webinar addresses practical a ..

2 hours ago

RTA embarks on project to accommodate 3,000 public ..

2 hours ago

Digital talk series &#039;Dialogues on the Art of ..

3 hours ago

COVID-19 tests are now AED 250 in Dubai

3 hours ago

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, Etihad ESCO condu ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.