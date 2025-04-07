Open Menu

UAE Ranks First Globally In Fibre-to-home Coverage

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 07, 2025 | 12:15 AM

UAE ranks first globally in fibre-to-home coverage

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2025) The United Arab Emirates has set a new global record in fibre-to-the-home network coverage, reaching 99.5 percent, maintaining its position as the top-ranked country in the world since 2016, according to the annual report issued by the FTTH Council Europe based on 2024 data.

According to the report, the UAE outperformed the Republic of Korea, which ranked second with 96.6 percent, followed by China in third place at 93.6 percent, while Hong Kong ranked fifth at 89.9 percent.

e& UAE plays the leading role in driving the telecommunications sector in the country, holding the highest fixed broadband penetration rate nationwide. Its extensive fibre-optic infrastructure spans over 14.5 million kilometres—equivalent to more than 360 times the Earth's circumference—providing high-speed connectivity to over 2.88 million homes across the country. This reflects e& UAE’s commitment to its “Fiber-First” strategy, which places fibre-optic technology at the core of its vision to deliver a premium connectivity experience.

Thanks to this approach, e& UAE continues to strengthen its position as a leading internet service provider, combining speed, efficiency and reliability, thereby enhancing the UAE’s capacity to keep pace with digital advancements and accelerate digital transformation.

Masood M. Sharif Mahmood, CEO of e& UAE, stated that this achievement is more than just a number. It is the result of consistent efforts that began in 1986, when the company first launched fibre-optic technology in the UAE’s transport network, paving the way for the country’s advanced digital ecosystem. Abu Dhabi later became the first capital in the world to be fully covered by a fibre-optic network in 2011.

This global milestone underscores e& UAE’s commitment to being a key digital transformation partner, reinforcing the UAE’s leadership in technology by providing an advanced digital infrastructure that supports smart transformation and enhances quality of life. These efforts align with the objectives of the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority to solidify the UAE’s status as a global hub for connectivity.

e& UAE continues its efforts to expand fibre-optic coverage across the country through a range of innovative solutions, including the launch of Fibre-to-the-Yacht (FTTY) service, offering high-speed connectivity to yachts in marinas, and the Fibre-to-the-Room (FTTR) service, which delivers high-speed internet and enhanced wireless network coverage throughout the home—making it an ideal solution for smart homes and tech-reliant users.

Related Topics

Internet World Technology Europe China UAE Company Abu Dhabi Hong Kong United Arab Emirates Hub 2016 Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million

Recent Stories

UAE ranks first globally in fibre-to-home coverage

UAE ranks first globally in fibre-to-home coverage

6 minutes ago
 DLD, VARA collaborate to link real estate registry ..

DLD, VARA collaborate to link real estate registry with tokenisation

1 hour ago
 UAE participates in extraordinary session of Arab ..

UAE participates in extraordinary session of Arab Leauge's Economic and Social C ..

3 hours ago
 Israeli army deploys new reinforcements to Jenin, ..

Israeli army deploys new reinforcements to Jenin, Tulkarm

3 hours ago
 UAE tops podium at AJP Dubai International Jiu-Jit ..

UAE tops podium at AJP Dubai International Jiu-Jitsu Championship

3 hours ago
 EAD, Emirates Nature-WWF launch 5-year citizen sci ..

EAD, Emirates Nature-WWF launch 5-year citizen science strategy

3 hours ago
MoHAP celebrates World Health Day

MoHAP celebrates World Health Day

4 hours ago
 RTA awards contract for construction of bridges co ..

RTA awards contract for construction of bridges connecting Dubai Islands to Bur ..

4 hours ago
 Fujairah’s Young Techpreneurs initiative launche ..

Fujairah’s Young Techpreneurs initiative launched

5 hours ago
 FNC, GRULAC delegation discuss parliamentary coope ..

FNC, GRULAC delegation discuss parliamentary cooperation in Tashkent

6 hours ago
 AIM Congress launches with high-impact pre-event w ..

AIM Congress launches with high-impact pre-event workshops across key investment ..

6 hours ago
 Dubai Municipality awards project to build five co ..

Dubai Municipality awards project to build five community neighbourhood councils

6 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East