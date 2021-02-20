UrduPoint.com
UAE Ranks First In Arab World For Remote Working, 31st Globally

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 07:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Feb, 2021) Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Teleworking Applications, has said that the Government of the UAE, led by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has become an inspiring role model for those governments seeking to move into the future, in terms of policy resiliency and high and proactive readiness in facing challenges.

Al Olama added that this was due to the government’s efforts to translate His Highness's visions and directives for sustainable development, adoption of forward-looking thinking, and innovation that enables the government to enhance its global leadership and serve the community efficiently and effectively, which reflects the reason for the government’s continued successes.

Al Olama made the remarks following the UAE's ranking first in the Arab world and 31st in the world in the remote working index issued by the UK-based Circle Loop, surpassing Italy, Japan, Hong Kong, Ireland, Malaysia, Russia, the US and China, while the country ranked second among best countries for the speed and efficiency of internet connections.

"Over the past year, the world has witnessed great changes brought about by repercussions from the Coronavirus pandemic, which were reflected in all aspects of life", Al Olama said.

He also emphasised the importance of the ability of governments to quickly adapt to unexpected and urgent changes, noting that the UAE Government was able, through adopting a proactive and deliberate approach, to ensure the continuation of services, while preserving the health and safety of human resources by enabling 95 percent of workers to work remotely.

