UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Ranks First In MENA Region, Ninth Globally In IMD's 2021 CWY

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 07:15 PM

UAE ranks first in MENA region, ninth globally in IMD's 2021 CWY

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jun, 2021) For the fifth consecutive year, the UAE leads the middle East and North Africa (MENA) region in the World Competitiveness Yearbook (WCY) 2021 published by the International Institute for Management Development (IMD) in Lausanne, Switzerland.

The UAE also maintained its overall global position, ranking ninth in the top 10 most competitive countries in the world.

Despite COVID-19 complications, the UAE outperformed leading countries, such as the United States, Finland, Canada, Luxembourg, Germany, the United Kingdom, and France, and is the only country in the MENA region to rank in the top 10 for five consecutive years.

According to this year’s report, the UAE ranked first in 22 indexes, in the top 5 in 62 indexes, and in the top 10 in 120 indexes, out of a total of 335 indexes.

"Today, IMD's WCY came out, and despite COVID-19 complications, we were ahead globally in 120 indexes, ranking first in 20 developmental indexes. The UAE is among the top 10 most competitive countries and the first globally in terms of government adaptability," said His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

Instead of slowing down government workflow, the COVID-19 pandemic has actually accelerated the UAE’s development, enhanced its legislation and its responsiveness, he added.

Sheikh Mohammed continued, "The UAE has been has been climbing the ladder in most global indexes over the past 50 years.

"The UAE is the first regionally in most developmental and competitiveness indexes, and is among the top 10 globally in 120 developmental indexes, and yet we march on."

The IMD World Competitiveness Ranking ranks 64 economies, covering 20 sub-factors and 335 indexes, and assesses the extent to which a country promotes the prosperity of its people by measuring economic well-being through hard data and survey responses from executives. This year the rankings expose the economic impact of the pandemic across the globe. The report finds that qualities, such as investment in innovation, digitalisation, welfare benefits and leadership resulting in social cohesion have helped economies better weather the crisis, allowing them to rank higher in competitiveness.

On the occasion, Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and President of the Emirates Competitiveness Council, said, "The vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid has transformed the UAE a global model of government modernisation, through developing human capital. Since its establishment, the country has based its developmental strategy on prioritising people."

The UAE’s leading position in many global competitiveness indexes related to government modernisation underscores the incredible performance of its government entities, and the dedicated efforts of the UAE leadership in providing necessary support, he added.

The UAE is the leading country globally in 20 indexes of the report, ranking first in entrepreneurship, absence of bureaucracy, information security, adaptability of government policy, exports of commercial services, trade to GDP ratio, flexibility of immigration laws, student mobility inbound, community support for competitiveness, meeting the need for economic and social improvements, competent senior managers, as well as in indexes related to environmental laws, availability of skilled labour, lack of labour disputes, and the percentage of females in parliament.

In the report's following 4 main categories, the UAE ranked third in terms of government efficiency, eighth in business efficiency, ninth in economic performance, and 28th in infrastructure.

The country achieved significant progress in many indexes in this year’s report, ranking first in exports of commercial services, rising 28 places compared to last year, as well as first globally in the trade to GDP ratio index, rising 15 places.

The UAE ranked fourth globally in the adaptability of government policy and agility of companies. It also ranked ninth globally in the growth in tourism receipts and the number of internet users sub-indexes, jumping 8 places and 26 places respectively.

Related Topics

Africa Weather Prime Minister Internet World Exports Business Parliament Canada France UAE Student Dubai Germany Rashid Luxembourg Progress Lausanne United Kingdom United States Switzerland Finland Middle East March From Government Cabinet Top Labour

Recent Stories

IOM, UNHCR reiterate opposition against returning ..

22 seconds ago

PID staff gets single dose COVID-19 jab

24 seconds ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Thursday 17 ..

25 seconds ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company notifies 2-day p ..

27 seconds ago

Turkey, U.S. try to reset bruised ties via first m ..

28 seconds ago

NA Speaker seeks nominations for parliamentary com ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.