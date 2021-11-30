UrduPoint.com

UAE Ranks First On Bloomberg’s COVID Resilience Ranking

Sumaira FH 33 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 09:15 PM

UAE ranks first on Bloomberg’s COVID Resilience Ranking

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Nov, 2021) The UAE has risen to the top of Bloomberg’s COVID Resilience Ranking, proving once more its mettle in ensuring the safety of its residents and managing crises.

In an article published today, Bloomberg noted that the UAE outperformed Europe in terms of containing the pandemic, naming it as the best place to be with the emergence of the Omicron variant.

The article went on to describe the UAE as "one of the most-consistent performers", with daily cases staying below a hundred a day since mid-October, deaths being rare and the vaccination rate reaching over 200 doses per 100 people.

The COVID Resilience Ranking is a monthly snapshot of where the virus is being handled most effectively with the least social and economic upheaval.

Related Topics

Europe UAE Best Top

Recent Stories

India intensified reign of terror in IIOJK to crus ..

India intensified reign of terror in IIOJK to crush Kashmiris' freedom movement: ..

12 minutes ago
 US Navy Orders Additional Anti-Radiation Guided Mi ..

US Navy Orders Additional Anti-Radiation Guided Missiles With $153Mln Contract

12 minutes ago
 Biden Picks Veteran High Tech Executive LaPlante t ..

Biden Picks Veteran High Tech Executive LaPlante to Run Pentagon Acquisition Pro ..

12 minutes ago
 CDA conducts anti-encroachment operation on Lehtra ..

CDA conducts anti-encroachment operation on Lehtrar road

12 minutes ago
 ANF recovers 1142 grams heroin

ANF recovers 1142 grams heroin

12 minutes ago
 Incoming German Chancellor Scholz Backs Mandatory ..

Incoming German Chancellor Scholz Backs Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.