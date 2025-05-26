Open Menu

UAE Ranks Sixth In Asian Women's Club Rankings

Sumaira FH Published May 26, 2025 | 09:15 PM

UAE ranks sixth in Asian Women's Club rankings

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th May, 2025) DUBAI, 26th May, 2025 (WAM) – The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has released its latest rankings for the 2024–2025 women's club competitions. According to the announcement, the UAE FA Women's Club Competitions have secured sixth place overall in Asia and ranked first among Arab federations under the AFC umbrella, with a total of 50.8 points.

This ranking marks a historic achievement for women's football in the UAE. It follows the strong performance of the Abu Dhabi Women’s Club, which advanced to the quarter-finals in the inaugural edition of the AFC Women’s Champions League.

The ranking also reflects the rapid development of women’s football at both senior and youth levels in the UAE.

The AFC calculated the club rankings based on performances in the 2024–2025 AFC Women’s Champions League. National team contributions were assessed using the FIFA Women’s World Rankings published on March 6. This combined approach reflects both club and national progress in the region’s competitive landscape.

