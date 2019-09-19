UAE re-affirms call for political solution in Syria

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Sep, 2019) The UAE has spared no efforts to contribute to international endeavours aimed at alleviating the suffering of the people of Syria, said an Emirati delegate to the 42nd Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Delivering the UAE's statement before the UNHRC as part of the interactive dialogue held by the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Syria, Jamal Azzam, of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, expressed the UAE's appreciation of the efforts played by the Commission to brief the members on the latest developments in the war-ravaged country in line with UNHRC Resolution 40/17.

He underlined the UAE's concern of the deteriorating situation in Syria and its escalating toll on rendering homeless thousands of innocent civilians, including children, women and elderly people.

"Since 2012 the United Arab Emirates has spent around US$1.01 billion in humanitarian and developmental aid for Syrian refugees in Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq, and Greece as well as on the internally displaced people," he said.

"Part of the aid has been allocated to financing several projects in areas of public health, development and drinking water. This is in addition to supporting stability programmes in Al Raqqa Governorate, as well as the Syria Recovery Trust Fund in cooperation with international partners.

"

He called on the international community to continue efforts in support of the brotherly people of Syria to ensure affected populations' access to assistance and services.

Azzam underlined the UAE's appreciation of the efforts made by Geir O. Pedersen, Special Envoy of UN Secretary-General for Syria, and his efforts to effect a comprehensive truce in accordance with UNSC Resolution No. 2254 and to revive political efforts, including the formation of a constitutional committee.

The diplomat expressed UAE's satisfaction with the readiness showed by the Syrian government to cooperate with the UN envoy.

"Re-opening the UAE embassy in Damascus goes in line with the Emirati call for activating the Arab role in the current developments in Syria. The move also fits within the UAE's keenness to invigorate the joint Arab action in a way that supports pan-Arab interest" he added.

"The UAE believes in the importance of an effective Arab role in forging a peaceful solution, being the only way to restore security and stability in Syria and fulfil the legitimate ambitions of the Syrian people."