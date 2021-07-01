UrduPoint.com
UAE Re-elected Member Of Executive Council Of Arab Civil Aviation Organisation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 11:15 PM

UAE re-elected member of Executive Council of Arab Civil Aviation Organisation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jul, 2021) The UAE, represented by the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), has been re-elected as a member of the Executive Council of the Arab Civil Aviation Organisation (ACAO), on the sidelines of the meeting of the GCAA's General Assembly today.

In his statement on the occasion, Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the GCAA, said that the re-election of the UAE underscores the country’s prominent stature and the significant trust in the Emirati civil aviation sector, both regionally and globally.

He also stressed that the UAE’s leadership is always keen to promote joint Arab action and supports the civil aviation sector in all Arab countries, especially during the current period when the entire world is facing many challenges.

Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the GCAA, expressed his pride of the achievement, attributing it to the wise vision of the UAE’s leadership.

"The re-election reflects the country’s prominent stature as a key regional and international driver of the sector," he said, affirming that the UAE prioritises all efforts to encourage joint Arab action.

"We will continue supporting the organisation and cooperating with the elected chairman of its executive board to support its strategic and administrative plans, as well as the regional and global efforts to ensure the recovery of the civil aviation sector. Moreover, we will continue to support the interests of Arab members of ICAO and establish links that will guarantee a safe and sustainable future, which will contribute to the advancement of the Arab civil aviation sector," he added.

