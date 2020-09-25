UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Re-elected To IAEA's Board Of Governors

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 06:00 PM

UAE re-elected to IAEA's Board of Governors

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Sep, 2020) The UAE has been re-elected to the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA, for the period 2020 to 2022 during this year’s annual General Conference of the agency.

The move reflects the confidence of the international community in the constructive role of the UAE in the mission and mandate of the Vienna-based organisation, a senior UAE official said.

The UAE had previously occupied the seat from 2016 to 2018, from 2013 to 2015 and from 2010-2012.

The Board of Governors is one of the main policy-making body of the IAEA, along with the annual General Conference.

The 35-member board examines and makes recommendations to the General Conference on the IAEA's financial statements, programme and budget. It considers applications for membership, approves safeguards agreements and the publication of the agency's safety standards.

The board also considers ongoing verification reports such as those of Iran’s and North Korea‘s compliance.

The board generally meets five times per year, in March and June, twice in September and in November.

"The election of the UAE on IAEA's Board of Governors underscores the confidence of the international community in the active role of the UAE in the international nuclear policy-making process," said Hamad Al Kaabi, Permanent Representative of the UAE to the IAEA, commenting on the milestone.

''The move also underlines the global appreciation for the UAE's successful efforts and its responsible approach towards the development of a peaceful nuclear energy programme,'' he added.

With the recent startup of the first nuclear power reactor, UAE has progressed well in the development of its national peaceful nuclear energy programme in a responsible manner. Throughout the development of its nuclear power programme, the UAE ensured full compliance and adherence to highest standards of safety, security and non-proliferation.

The UAE is a party to all relevant conventions and agreements in the area of nuclear safety, nuclear security, and safeguards. The UAE has been an active member of the IAEA since 1976 with a long standing policy in support of the Agency’s role in promoting the peaceful uses of nuclear energy and facilitating access of peaceful nuclear technology to member states.

The UAE’s participation at the IAEA General Conference this year is marked by the country’s major milestone witnessing the reactor of Unit 1 of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant achieving 50 per cent of its electricity production capacity. The UAE is the first Arab country to develop and operate a nuclear power plant.

Related Topics

Election Technology Electricity Iran Budget Nuclear UAE March June September November 2016 2015 2018 2020 All From Arab

Recent Stories

PBIF says circular debt becomes a national securit ..

10 minutes ago

It’s honor to be called Pak Army’s spokesperso ..

13 minutes ago

A meeting of the People's Council of Turkmenistan ..

14 minutes ago

Ansukha reprimands Gavaskar for his commentary abo ..

48 minutes ago

National players join domestic teams for National ..

1 hour ago

Australia's COVID-19 cases hit 27,000, 8 new death ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.