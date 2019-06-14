UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Reaffirms Commitment To Combating Hate Speech And Safeguarding Religious Sites

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 01:30 PM

UAE reaffirms commitment to combating hate speech and safeguarding religious sites

Earlier this week, Dr. Sultan Al Remeithi, Secretary General of the Muslim Council of Elders, reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to combating hate speech across all mediums and safeguarding religious sites in meetings with senior UN officials

(NEW YORK, UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jun, 2019) Earlier this week, Dr. Sultan Al Remeithi, Secretary General of the Muslim Council of Elders, reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to combating hate speech across all mediums and safeguarding religious sites in meetings with senior UN officials.

"This year, the world witnessed an increase in horrifying terrorist attacks on places of worship, which we strongly condemn" said Dr. Sultan. He added that the UN Secretary-General’s call to draft the Plan of Action to Safeguard Religious Sites is very timely and critical.

Dr. Sultan participated in the UN Alliance of Civilizations’ (UNAOC) consultations on drafting the Plan of Action, where he reiterated the UAE’s support in both drafting and implementing the Plan of Action.

He also outlined the UAE’s initiatives in promoting peaceful coexistence and interreligious dialogue, including recent legislation to prevent hatred and discrimination, facilitating the establishment and promoting awareness of places of worship for different faiths, training of religious leaders to promote peaceful coexistence in their communities, and announcing 2019 as the Year of Tolerance.

Furthermore, Dr. Sultan met with Miguel Moratinos, High Representative of UNAOC, and the Head of Office of the Special Adviser on the Prevention of Genocide, where he reaffirmed the UAE's support for their vital work in combating hate speech & safeguarding religious sites.

Related Topics

Terrorist World United Nations UAE Alliance 2019 Muslim All

Recent Stories

Asian stocks struggle while oil stabilises, Hong K ..

12 minutes ago

Vietnam's first homegrown car to be delivered in d ..

12 minutes ago

11th Janshan-e-Dir Upper Royal Shakir Sports Festi ..

12 minutes ago

Belgian Socialist Party Rejects Coalition With Fle ..

12 minutes ago

Workers go on strike at Chuquicamata copper mine i ..

13 minutes ago

International experts for easy public accessibilit ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.