UAE Reaffirms Commitment To Global Energy Transition At 15th IRENA Assembly
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jan, 2025) Today, Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment, took part in the 15th IRENA Assembly in Abu Dhabi, where she emphasised the UAE's commitment to accelerating the global energy transition through collaboration, inclusivity, and strategic partnerships.
In delivering the host country's statement, Dr Al Dahak highlighted the UAE's commitment to doubling its clean and renewable energy capacity, a key step towards achieving its Net Zero by 2050 Strategy. Al Dahak reiterated the ambitious goals of the UAE Consensus, forged at COP28, which calls for tripling renewable energy capacity and doubling energy efficiency by 2030. She urged nations to strengthen commitments, prioritise project flexibility, and incentivise private investment. "The world is watching, and the time for action is now," the minister stated, calling for global cooperation towards "a cleaner, greener, more sustainable energy future."
In the Assembly’s press conference, the minister underscored the urgent need to bridge the gap in renewable energy deployment. She showcased the UAE’s commitment to supporting developing nations through targeted investments, including ALTÉRRA, the world's largest private climate investment fund, and the Africa Green Investment Initiative, which drives clean power projects across Africa.
Al Dahak advocated for a collaborative and inclusive approach to the global energy transition, urging nations to set ambitious renewable energy targets and create attractive environments for private investment. She also highlighted the role of IRENA's platform in measuring progress and informing strategic decisions as the world prepares for COP30 in Belém.
Beyond the formal Assembly session, Dr. Al Dahak engaged in a dynamic IRENA Youth Fireside Chat, where she stressed the important role of youth in climate solutions. Al Dahak encouraged the attended youth to embrace opportunities in the renewable energy sector, emphasising their unique perspectives and leadership potential. Drawing on her own career experiences, HE advised aspiring young leaders to be decisive, build strong partnerships, and maintain a clear vision.
The UAE, through its proactive diplomacy and renewable energy investments, is committed to driving the global energy transition forward. The country’s continued focus on innovation, strategic partnerships, and impactful solutions underscores its dedication to building a sustainable future for all, in line with the ambitious goals set forth in the UAE Consensus.
