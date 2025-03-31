UAE Reaffirms Commitment To Global Energy Transition At BRICS Meeting
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 31, 2025 | 08:46 PM
BRASÍLIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Mar, 2025) The United Arab Emirates has reaffirmed its commitment to advancing the global energy transition and strengthening international cooperation to ensure energy security, underscoring its position as a reliable strategic partner in this vital sector.
The pledge came during the participation of the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure in the Second Meeting of BRICS Committee of Senior Energy Officials, held in Brasília, with the presence of high-level representatives from member states.
The meeting focused on achieving a balance between energy security and sustainable development, while promoting a shift towards a low-carbon future.
Participants highlighted the UAE’s pioneering role in ensuring global energy supply security and its leading position in energy transition, hydrogen, and its derivatives.
The UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure presented the country's accomplishments in the energy sector, including global leadership in universal access to electricity and clean cooking fuels, investments in renewable and clean energy projects, and improved energy efficiency. These achievements reflect the UAE’s dedication to fulfilling the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 7.
The meeting also stressed the importance of implementing the outcomes of the historic "UAE Consensus" reached at COP28, which aims to triple global renewable energy capacity and double energy efficiency by 2030 – objectives that align with the BRICS vision for a sustainable, clean-energy future.
Recent Stories
Saud bin Saqr continues receiving Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers
Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeals: Death sentence for three; life imprisonment ..
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on passing of Sabha Hamdan Al Ke ..
Palestinian patients praise UAE's assistance, send Eid Al-Fitr greetings to its ..
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Eid greetings from top officials, Consul-Gener ..
Rulers of UAQ, Ras Al Khaimah perform funeral prayer on body of Sheikha Hassa bi ..
Two Holy Mosques welcome over 122 million visitors in Ramadan
UAE sends search and rescue team to save earthquake victims in Myanmar
DEWA registers 4.51% annual rise in electricity connection requests for Dubai co ..
Fujairah Ruler continues receiving Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers
UAE set to host major global events in April
Sharjah Ruler continues receiving Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers
More Stories From Middle East
-
Saud bin Saqr continues receiving Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers2 seconds ago
-
Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeals: Death sentence for three; life imprisonment for aide, in kidnapp ..23 seconds ago
-
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on passing of Sabha Hamdan Al Ketbi30 seconds ago
-
Palestinian patients praise UAE's assistance, send Eid Al-Fitr greetings to its leadership57 seconds ago
-
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Eid greetings from top officials, Consul-General of Kuwait1 minute ago
-
Rulers of UAQ, Ras Al Khaimah perform funeral prayer on body of Sheikha Hassa bint Hamid bin Abdulra ..1 minute ago
-
Two Holy Mosques welcome over 122 million visitors in Ramadan2 minutes ago
-
UAE sends search and rescue team to save earthquake victims in Myanmar2 minutes ago
-
ICRC outraged over killing of medics in Gaza2 minutes ago
-
DEWA registers 4.51% annual rise in electricity connection requests for Dubai commercial projects in ..2 minutes ago
-
Fujairah Ruler continues receiving Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers2 minutes ago
-
UAE set to host major global events in April3 minutes ago