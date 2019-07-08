UAE reaffirms commitment to transforming industrial sectors at GMIS

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jul, 2019) A high-level delegation of government officials and industry leaders from the UAE has been confirmed to participate at the second edition of the Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit, GMIS, which will take place in Yekaterinburg, Russia, from 9th-11th July. The move reaffirms the UAE’s commitment to the deployment of new technologies and advancing its industrial sector.

The UAE delegation will include Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry; Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of Mubadala Investment Company; Saif Mohamed Al Hajeri, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development; Ahmed Al Balooshi, Executive Director at Industrial Development Bureau at the Department of Economic Development; Jamal Salem Al Dhaheri, CEO of SENAAT; Mohamed Al Hammadi, Chief Executive Officer, Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation; Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi, CEO of Emirates Steel; Murshed Al Redaini, Group Chief Executive Officer of YAS Holding; Ismail Ali Abdulla, CEO of Strata; Mansoor Janahi, CEO of Sanad Aerotech, and Dr. Yehya Al-Marzouqi, Executive Director of Strategy at Tawazun Economic Council.

Suhail Al Mazrouei, in his capacity as co-chair of the Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit, will give a keynote address on the first day of the Summit. The UAE Minister will also participate in a keynote panel discussion alongside LI Yong, Director-General at United Nations Industrial Development Organisation, UNIDO, and co-chair of GMIS, Denis Manturov, Russia's Minister of Industry and Trade, and Khaldoon Al Mubarak.

At the Summit, the UAE delegates will engage in panel discussions around topics such as manufacturing foreign direct investment, FDI, to accelerate industrialisation; Abu Dhabi’s strategy for continued growth in the manufacturing sector and diversification in the global economy; manufacturing low carbon futures to achieve global sustainability; adapting industrial policies to a digital world for economic diversification and national structural transformation; and women’s entrepreneurship and economic empowerment in the context of digitalisation.

Thought leaders from across government, industry, and academia will gather over three days in Yekaterinburg to engage in debates across more than 40 sessions focusing on critical topics related to the manufacturing sector, including sustainability in manufacturing, circular economy, food security, future-cities, cybersecurity, the evolution of 3D printing, the future of work, and industrial policy and their role in achieving the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

A joint initiative of the UAE and UNIDO, the Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit is the world’s first cross-industry and cross-functional platform that unites manufacturers, governments and non-governmental organisations, NGOs, technologists, and investors to build a roadmap towards investing in capabilities, fostering innovation and developing the skills needed to position the manufacturing sector at the forefront of global economic growth and a key driver to advance the 17 SDGs.

Badr Al-Olama, Head of the GMIS Organising Committee, said, "We are very proud to host the second edition of the Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit in Russia with a strong line-up of attendees and a high-level delegation from the UAE. The agenda brings together experts from the manufacturing sector to share best practices on applications of the Fourth Industrial Revolution that support social and economic development."

Driving a dialogue around the role that manufacturers must play to support and advance the Sustainable Development Goals is top of the Summit’s agenda, with special sessions dedicated to exploring ways in which industrial development can help tackle issues such as world poverty and hunger, while safeguarding the environment and ensuring social inclusion.