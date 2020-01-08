UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Reaffirms Importance Of Regional De-escalation

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 06:15 PM

UAE reaffirms importance of regional de-escalation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jan, 2020) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said it was closely following regional developments, and reaffirmed the importance of de-escalating current tensions.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Ministry stressed the importance of dialogue and political solutions in the current situation.

It also confirmed that recent developments citizens will not affect residents, or visitors to the UAE.

The Ministry said that all sectors across the country continue to operate as normal.

Related Topics

UAE All

Recent Stories

65 countries participating in Abu Dhabi Grand Slam ..

18 minutes ago

Masdar City builds world’s largest mosaic made f ..

18 minutes ago

Fujairah oil products stocks jump as IMO 2020 take ..

33 minutes ago

CLIX attracts investments worth US$71.4 million

33 minutes ago

Rumors about Kashmir bear no truth: AJK president

35 minutes ago

Policy of keeping interest rate at double-digit op ..

39 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.