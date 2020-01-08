UAE reaffirms importance of regional de-escalation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jan, 2020) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said it was closely following regional developments, and reaffirmed the importance of de-escalating current tensions.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Ministry stressed the importance of dialogue and political solutions in the current situation.

It also confirmed that recent developments citizens will not affect residents, or visitors to the UAE.

The Ministry said that all sectors across the country continue to operate as normal.