UAE reaffirms importance of solidifying Arab solidarity in face of persistent threats

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Feb, 2021) The UAE has reaffirmed its unyielding position in support of the establishment of a Palestinian state based on the June 4th 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital in line with the resolutions and principles of international legitimacy and the Arab Peace Initiative.

This came in an address by Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, before a virtual meeting held by the Arab League at the foreign ministerial level in Cairo on Monday.

"The UAE fully back all efforts made to stand by the Palestinian people and its just cause," he added, noting that the meeting was convened at a time in which the Arab region is facing growing challenges that require collective action and increased cooperation to deal with ongoing crises "rationally and wisely."

"The current situation requires prioritising political solutions and diplomatic efforts to resolve the crises the region is experiencing in order for us to be able to ensure development, security, and peace and strengthen joint Arab action in a way that fulfils the aspirations of our people," Gargash noted.

He underlined the necessity of strengthening regional and international support in the face of attempted interference in the internal affairs of Arab nations.

Gargash also called for seizing all opportunities to ensure global momentum to break the stalemate in the political process and relaunch the peace drive in line with international resolutions.

He articulated the UAE’s support for all international and regional efforts to push the middle East peace drive forward in line with the Arab consensus against all illegal practices that, he said, still hamper the realisation of the two-state solution.

He called for creating a conducive environment to resume serious negotiations aimed at reaching a just and comprehensive peace, noting the UAE’s continued support for the Palestinian people to build their country and achieve sustainable development objectives.

Gargash reiterated the UAE’s determination to continue to play an effective regional role to restore stability in the Arab region and ensure a decent life and stability for Arab peoples after years of instability and a lack of security.