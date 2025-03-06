UAE reaffirms policy principles on Palestinian cause at Extraordinary Arab Summit

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Mar, 2025) The United Arab Emirates reaffirmed its policy principles regarding the Palestinian cause during its address at the Arab League Council's Extraordinary Arab Summit on the Palestinian Cause, held in Cairo on 4th March 2025.

The UAE emphasised that this exceptional summit convenes at a critical juncture in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, requiring responsible approaches, bold stances, and decisive resolutions to address complex challenges that threaten the Palestinian cause and regional stability.

It underscored the need for a different course that prioritises political and peaceful solutions over confrontation and destruction.

The UAE called for the utmost restraint and wisdom to prevent further escalation, particularly in light of developments in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories since 7th October 2023, and despite the ceasefire agreement reached on 15th January 2025, through the commendable efforts of Egypt, Qatar, and the United States.

Reiterating its condemnation of ongoing violence and illegal Israeli actions in the occupied West Bank, the UAE denounced these acts, as well as all provocative statements and measures targeting Palestinians, including the unacceptable remarks by the Israeli Prime Minister regarding the establishment of a Palestinian state on the territory of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The UAE firmly rejected Israeli practices that constitute blatant violations of international law and the UN Charter, calling on the international community to assume its responsibilities in halting continuous Israeli violations in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Additionally, the UAE reaffirmed its categorical rejection of all attempts to forcibly displace Palestinians from their lands, deeming such actions unacceptable, unfeasible, and a flagrant violation of international law. It warned that these efforts pose a threat to the stability and sovereignty of Egypt and Jordan, fuel tensions among Arab and Muslim communities, and contribute to further instability in the region.

The UAE highlighted that the past months, marked by unprecedented death and destruction in Gaza, have demonstrated the failure of temporary solutions. It stressed that returning to pre-7th October 2023 conditions is neither viable nor acceptable.

Therefore, it is essential to advance a process that ensures a responsible and sustainable resolution not only for the future of Gaza but for the broader Palestinian-Israeli conflict. This must include a clear political horizon based on the two-state solution, leading to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state living in security and peace alongside Israel.

The UAE underscored that efforts to stabilise and rebuild Gaza cannot proceed without a political resolution. It rejected the displacement of Gaza’s residents and insisted that the territory must not remain without a legitimate, competent, and responsible Palestinian national authority capable of maintaining security, stability, and the rule of law.

In this context, the UAE stated, "We see the importance of mobilising Arab, regional, and international efforts behind this path and ensuring active participation to achieve it, including by the United States, to establish a sustainable solution that secures stability and prosperity for the region and fulfils the aspirations of the Palestinian people."

The UAE reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to supporting the Palestinian people and leveraging diplomatic efforts to alleviate their suffering. It noted that its initiatives align with the country’s longstanding foreign policy principles, which prioritise peace, justice, and the protection of Palestinian rights. The UAE pledged to continue working closely with regional and international partners to support peace and coexistence by advancing lasting political solutions to conflicts in the region through dialogue and mutual understanding.

The UAE added, "We will spare no effort in continuing to provide humanitarian and relief assistance to the Palestinian people. Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 is ongoing and will persist in delivering life-saving supplies to Gaza via land, sea, and air. This reaffirms the UAE’s core foreign policy approach of fostering stability, promoting prosperity, and prioritising humanitarian affairs at both regional and international levels."

Concluding its address, the UAE expressed hope that the summit would yield a unified Arab consensus on joint action to overcome current challenges and fulfil the aspirations of the region’s peoples for security, stability, and prosperity.