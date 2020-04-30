UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Reaffirms Position On Political Solution In Libya

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 01:45 PM

UAE reaffirms position on political solution in Libya

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Apr, 2020) The United Arab Emirates has affirmed its commitment to achieving a political solution in Libya and called for an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation emphasised the UAE's support for a political solution to end the ongoing Libyan crisis in line with the outcomes of the Berlin Conference. It called on all parties to commit to the political process under the supervision of the United Nations.

The Ministry stressed that a political solution is the only way forward to achieve security and stability in Libya.

MoFAIC commended the Libyan National Army for conducting anti-terror operations and its steadfast pursuit of stability by way of confronting extremist and terrorist militias in the country.

The Ministry expressed its concern over Turkish interference in Arab affairs, particularly in Libya, via the deployment of militants belonging to terrorist organisations in Libyan territory in flagrant violation of UN Security Council resolutions, as well as the smuggling of arms in violation of UN resolutions and Berlin Conference outcomes, resulting in stalled efforts to achieve a ceasefire.

The Ministry also noted its categorical rejection of Turkish military intervention, noting that such acts impede the chances of a ceasefire succeeding and hinder international efforts to reach a comprehensive political solution to the Libyan crisis.

The UAE called upon all parties to work towards guaranteeing a better future for the Libyan people that meets their aspirations for stability, peace, and prosperity.

Related Topics

Terrorist Militants Army United Nations UAE Berlin Libya United Arab Emirates All Arab

Recent Stories

Helping marginalized, a moral and religious respon ..

2 minutes ago

Health, Green package and removal of WHT on bank t ..

5 minutes ago

National Museum of China to reopen from May 1

25 minutes ago

Former US gymnastics coach Haney suspended for eig ..

25 minutes ago

Al-Khidmat foundation distributes ration bags

21 minutes ago

Beijing to reopen public libraries, galleries

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.