UAE reaffirms position on political solution in Libya

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Apr, 2020) The United Arab Emirates has affirmed its commitment to achieving a political solution in Libya and called for an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation emphasised the UAE's support for a political solution to end the ongoing Libyan crisis in line with the outcomes of the Berlin Conference. It called on all parties to commit to the political process under the supervision of the United Nations.

The Ministry stressed that a political solution is the only way forward to achieve security and stability in Libya.

MoFAIC commended the Libyan National Army for conducting anti-terror operations and its steadfast pursuit of stability by way of confronting extremist and terrorist militias in the country.

The Ministry expressed its concern over Turkish interference in Arab affairs, particularly in Libya, via the deployment of militants belonging to terrorist organisations in Libyan territory in flagrant violation of UN Security Council resolutions, as well as the smuggling of arms in violation of UN resolutions and Berlin Conference outcomes, resulting in stalled efforts to achieve a ceasefire.

The Ministry also noted its categorical rejection of Turkish military intervention, noting that such acts impede the chances of a ceasefire succeeding and hinder international efforts to reach a comprehensive political solution to the Libyan crisis.

The UAE called upon all parties to work towards guaranteeing a better future for the Libyan people that meets their aspirations for stability, peace, and prosperity.