UrduPoint.com

UAE Receives International Praise For Efforts To Combat COVID-19 Pandemic

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 06:15 PM

UAE receives international praise for efforts to combat COVID-19 pandemic

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Nov, 2021) Roberto Speranza, Italian Minister of Health, and current president of the G20 Ministers of Health, has praised the UAE for its exemplary efforts in combating the coronavirus pandemic and speed in implementing one of the most effective COVID-19 responses globally, evident with one of the lowest mortality and infection rate around the world.

The approach ensured the health and safety of the community and maintained the vitality of the local economy, he added.

The recognition was made during the visit of the Italian minister, accompanied by Nicola Lehner, the Italian Ambassador to the UAE, and their accompanying delegation, to the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi (DoH).

Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Hamed, Chairman of DoH, Dr. Jamal Mohammed Al Kaabi, Under-Secretary of DoH, Matar Al Nuaimi, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC) and a number of officials from DoH and ADPHC welcomed the dignitaries.

The visit was enriched with knowledge transfer and various learnings involved in fighting the COVID-19 global pandemic over the last 20 months. Both parties exchanged scientific opportunities and probed practical methods in epidemiology, research, technology, and innovation. They also examined future partnerships in the areas of preventive medicine, telemedicine, biotechnology, genomics, life science, and medical technologies.

Al Hamed said, "The UAE’s achievements are guided by the wise direction of our government and their continuous support to ensure the wellbeing of the UAE. The last 20 months were challenging yet rewarding. It gave us many lessons, but most of all with the confidence of carrying the journey that our leadership has set up to make Abu Dhabi one of the best healthcare systems globally. We are pleased to welcome Roberto Speranza, who we have shared their experience in response to the pandemic and conversed about ways of cooperation between the UAE and Italy in the healthcare sector. We shared many of the common challenges that we faced and agreed to take the collaboration forward to serve our respected nations and the wider world.

"

He added, "The international accolades presented to the emirate of Abu Dhabi confirms the positive outcome of an exceptional COVID-19 response model. We are proud of the exerted efforts and where we reached today. We look forward to strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position on the global healthcare map."

Abu Dhabi was ranked among the other 50 cities as the leading city in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the London-based analytics consortium, Deep Knowledge Group (DKG). Since the outbreak, the Emirates has strengthened its measures, procedures, and initiatives with the aim to maintain the health and safety of its citizens, residents and visitors. Adding to that, the Emirate’s private and public sectors have joint efforts to aid in the development of the healthcare sector and to stabilize Abu Dhabi’s economy throughout the pandemic.

DKG ranks cities based on the government’s efficiency in mitigating the crisis and managing digital services. They also stressed the city’s economic flexibility, the effectiveness of the quarantine system, its scope and duration alongside vaccination rates, vaccine availability and the percentage of recipients.

Additionally, the UAE launched the Covid-19 National Vaccination Campaign, an initiative that vaccinated more than 90 percent of the population, for free. Likewise, the UAE hosted the largest and one of the first vaccine clinical trials globally, generating results that supported the approval of the most used vaccine worldwide today.

UAE become one of the leading nations in terms of donation and has launched the "HOPE Consortium" to offer the most effective vaccine supply chains solution to the world. The consortium provided an effective solution to tackle one of the biggest airlifts in our lifetime. It delivered over 100 million vaccine doses to over 65 countries since its inception 11 months ago.

Related Topics

World Technology UAE Abu Dhabi Visit Italy All From Government Best Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Aqdar World Summit issues ‘Positive Global Citiz ..

Aqdar World Summit issues ‘Positive Global Citizenship Declaration’

1 minute ago
 T20 World Cup 2021 Match 29 England Vs. Sri Lanka, ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 29 England Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, Who Will ..

18 minutes ago
 realme Flexes its Muscles with a Killer Line-up of ..

Realme Flexes its Muscles with a Killer Line-up of realme GT Master Edition and ..

21 minutes ago
 Indonesia reports 403 new COVID-19 cases, 18 more ..

Indonesia reports 403 new COVID-19 cases, 18 more deaths

31 minutes ago
 NA committee proposes to fix minimum support price ..

NA committee proposes to fix minimum support price for wheat at Rs2,200 per-40 k ..

31 minutes ago
 65,314 challans issued in October: CTO

65,314 challans issued in October: CTO

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.